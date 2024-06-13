Yul Edochie has stopped taking care of all his children – May Edochie’s legal counsel reveals

The legal counsel of May Edochie, says her estranged husband, actor, Yul Edochie, has stopped fending for their children.

In a video he recorded and shared online today, June 12, Ugwuonye alleged that the actor has repeatedly asked his children to meet their mother to provide for them since she is ‘’making more money than him.”

Ugwuonye disclosed this while slamming Nigerians comparing Yul and May’s marriage to that of Ned Nwoko and Regina.

Ugwuonye said Nwoko ensured he married his wives under the Customary law of the land that allows him to marry as many wives as possible. He said Nwoko who is a Muslim did not marry under the Sharia law as the law allows him to have a maximum of four wives and, as someone who wanted more wives, he focused on the one that grants him the privileges of getting married to an unspecified number of women.

Ugwuonye also alleged that Judy is pursuing a ‘’campaign of calumny and smear” against May.

Something else you people do not understand but you will understand today. Ned is taking care of all is children, paying their schoolfees, feeding them. Yul is not doing that. Yul is not supporting his children as we speak, at all. Indeed, Yul told his daughter that their mother is making more money than him now. Can you imagine? So you are going into polygamy and you can’t take care of the children? So please don’t compare the two” e said