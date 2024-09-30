Yung Miami Implicated In New Lawsuit By Woman Who Diddy Allegedly Abused & Got Pregnant

Yung Miami has been named in the latest lawsuit against Diddy, this time from a woman alleging the embattled mogul sexually abused her and even once impregnated her.

According to documents obtained by USA Today, a Jane Doe filed her suit in New York State Supreme Court on Friday (September 27). The unnamed woman says she was subject to Diddy’s abuse from fall 2020 through July of this year – which would place the happenings amid his legal troubles, including after his homes were raided by federal agents.

Among the many allegations, Doe says Diddy (real name Sean Combs) forced her to have non-consensual sex, drugged her with substances like ketamine, recorded their encounters without her consent and manipulated her with threats and financial control. The lawsuit also details incidents where Doe blacked out after being given drugs or alcohol, waking up with injuries and no memory of the events.

Combs allegedly tracked her movements, monitored her communications, and used intimidation to dominate her actions and limit her independence. She says she complied with his behavior out of fear of what he would do if she said no.

As for the City Girls rapper’s involvement, Doe says that after she discovered she was pregnant, Miami “harassed” her with countless phone calls telling her to get an abortion. She says she later suffered a miscarriage, however, and hasn’t spoken to Combs or anyone around him since.

She’s seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

In a statement to USA Today, Jane Doe’s attorneys from New York-based law firm Napoli Shkolnik said: “Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.”

Last month, Yung Miami finally opened up about her past relationship with Diddy following the mounting allegations against him.