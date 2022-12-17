Yvonne Chaka Chaka to feature in Mpali

SOUTH African singer, actor and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka, who is in the country to shoot a scheduled appearance in the Zambezi Magic production Mpali, says Zambia has a lot of creative content requiring international exposure.

The award-winning singer, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, is scheduled to make a celebrity guest appearance in Mpali Season 6, a brainchild of creative Frank Sibbuku.

Yvonne says there is need to place premium on exposing local talent and paying the artists well.

MultiChoice for opening doors to unite Africa through movies.

“It is important to support different people, culture and acknowledge what we do as Africans