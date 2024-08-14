ZABS INTRODUCES SOLAR TESTING LAB



THE Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS) says it has introduced a Solar Testing Laboratory aimed at supporting the growing reliance on off-grid renewable systems.



ZABS says this is to ensure that solar products are durable, efficient, and reliable through stringent testing based on international standards.



“ZABS is proud to introduce our Solar Testing Laboratory, designed to support the growing reliance on off-grid renewable systems. With stringent testing based on international standards, we ensure that your solar products are durable, efficient, and reliable.



“As a solar manufacturer, partnering with ZABS gives you the confidence that your products not only meet but exceed quality standards. Let’s work together to light up Zambia’s Rural and Urban areas with safe and sustainable energy solutions,” reads its notice.



Scoop Editor