ZACA SAYS REDUCED ELECTRICITY TARIFFS NOT BENEFICIAL TO CONSUMERS

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Zambia Consumer Association–ZACA- says low-income households will not benefit from reduced electricity tariffs as the cost of production remains high for commercial customers and impacts negatively on the cost of living which is high.

Last week the Energy Regulation Board–ERB- through its Board Chairperson Reynold Bowa announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for low-income households that consume 100 units or less per month as well as an adjustment for industrial customers effective 1st may 2023.

Commenting on this development, ZACA Executive Secretary Juba Sakala says consumers will still be burdened even after this reduction in electricity tariffs is implemented because most essential goods on the market are expensive.

He says the high cost of energy for producers of essential goods and services as well as manufacturers will subsequently escalate commodity prices.

Mr Sakala tells Phoenix News that there is a need to also reduce electricity tariffs for commercial manufacturers that use more power if the benefit is to be passed on to households by cushioning the high price of goods for consumers.

