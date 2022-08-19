ZAF COMMANDER BARRY HAS GIVEN ME MORE IMPETUS TO SUE BATUKE IMENDA – KABIMBA

Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba says the response from Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry has given him more impetus to seek accountability from UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda for using a ZAF helicopter to transport him to Northern Province.

Reacting to Kabimba’s 7-day ultimatum to Imenda to provide proof of payment for using the ZAF chopper, Gen Barry said Imenda happened to be one of the passengers in the advance party on the ZAF helicopter that he said had already been paid for by the government.

But Gen Barry also said that despite the government paying for the air assets “l cannot give you a receipt because what happens is when such a movement occurs we are free to use our own resources and then get a payment from the government when the funds are ready.”

But Kabimba said he was pleased that the General confirmed that “the guy was in a ZAF chopper. So it’s a statement of fact.”

"So what I need from ZAF is payment from that chopper. They have to…