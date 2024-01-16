ZAF COMMANDER MOURNS LATE LT GEN Ronnie SHIKAPWASHA (RTD)

ZAF COMMANDER MOURNS LATE LT GEN R S SHIKAPWASHA (RTD)

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, has received the news of the demise of Former Zambia Air Force Commander, Lt General Ronnie Shikapwasha (RTD) with a heavy heart.

Lt Gen Nyoni observes that the entire Air Force is saddened and disturbed with the loss of a man who devoted his life to the service of our nation. He said it is worthy reflecting on the wealth of experience and dedication that General Shikapwasha (RTD) brought to the service and the entire nation.

The ZAF Commander has since sent condolences to the family of Lt General Shikapwasha and assures the Shikapwasha family that the Air Force joins the nation in mourning with the them in this trying moment.

And as per military custom and in recognition for loss of a leader who had left an indelible mark on the institution, the Air Force flag will fly at half-mast in all Air Force Bases as the nation awaits further details of his burial.