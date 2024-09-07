ZAF HELICOPTER BLOWS UP 93 YEAR OLD WOMAN’S HOUSE



A Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Helicopter on special government operations has allegedly blown off the house of a 93 year old woman of Siamikobo area of Chikankata District.



This incident happened Saturday morning as the helicopter registration number AF – 715 attempted to land in the area.



Eye witnesses have narrated to Byta FM that the helicopter was flying at a lower altitude as it was heading towards the football ground at a nearby school.



Residents in the area scampered in different directions in fear of the strong, dusty wind and sound from the helicopter.



Several households goods have been destroyed but no injuries have been recorded.



And Musaya ward Councilor, Barnabas Kanyama who reconfirmed the development to Byta FM News identified the affected the victim as Esnart Moonga Hachintu.



Byta FM