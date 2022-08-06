ZAF honours WAFCON stars with employment

The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) has honoured four Copper Queens players that were part of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations(WAFCON) in Morocco that won bronze.

ZAF Commander Lieutenant General Colin Barry announced that the quartet comprising Margaret Belemu, Grace Chanda, Ochumba Oseke and Mary Wilombe had been offered employment as civilians in the Zambia Air Force and will also be encouraged to enter the recruitment that will soon be undertaken for military personnel.

Zambia Air Force Public Relations manager, Lieutenant Colonel Helen Chota said the offer for the lasses to join the military was entirely up to them.

Colonel Chota also said that the gesture for employment had also been extended to other players that were not part of the WAFCON.

The ZAF commander congratulated the quartet and urged them to continue working hard ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held next year in Australia/New Zealand.

Credit: FAZ