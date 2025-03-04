ZAF, MINISTRY OF GREEN ECONOMY CONTINUES TREATING KAFUE RIVER



THE Zambia Air Force has intensified its disaster response operations on the Kafue River, as part of urgent efforts to contain and treat severe water contamination.



Working in close partnership with the Ministry of Green Economy, ZAF has deployed its Bell 412 and AB-212 helicopters along with its personnel to aerially disperse lime over the affected stretch of the river. This treatment is aimed at neutralising the harmful effects of acid effluent that was recently discharged into the waterway, sparking serious environmental concerns.





Today marks the third day of continuous operations, with crews working tirelessly to reduce the impact of the pollution and restore the river’s ecosystem.





The collaborative response highlights ZAF’s expanding role in national disaster interventions, protecting not only Zambia’s skies but its vital natural resources.



ZAMBIA AIR FORCE

DEFEND AND SUPPORT