ZAF Officer and Wife Jailed for Corruption Involving K7 Million



A ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) warrant officer in charge of cashiers at headquarters has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving over K7 million.





Albert Siyunda, 54, of Lusaka, was on Tuesday jailed alongside his 44-year-old wife Nandila Lyatamani after being found guilty of possession of seven houses reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Lusaka principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya-Okoh found that the prosecution had, from a balance of probabilities of the offence, proved the case against the couple.





“Consequently, I find Albert Likezo Siyunda and Nandila Lyatamani guilty as charged and I convict them accordingly of the seven counts,” the magistrate said.





Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested the couple in 2022 for seven counts of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Zambia Daily Mail