ZAF OFFICER ARRESTED OVER 7 HOUSES

A Zambia Air-force Force-ZAF Warrant Officer Class 1 has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC for possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime worth over K7, 720,000.

Albert Likezo Siyunda, aged 54 of Lusaka, who is in Charge of Cashiers at ZAF Headquarters, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession and concealment of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

ACC says Public Relations Manager, Timothy Moono, notes that this is contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Moono explains that between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2021, Siyunda did possess properties, namely six residential houses which were concealed and registered in his wife’s name, Nandina Lyatamani and one residential house in his own name.

He says that Siyunda’s wife, Lyatamani, aged 44, has also been arrested and charged with seven counts of possession and concealment of the said property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

The duo has since been released on bond and are expected to appear before court soon.