ZAF OFFICER DENIED BAIL IN INCEST CASE AGAINST HIS 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER



A 41-year-old Zambia Air Force officer remains in custody after being denied bail on charges of incest involving his 14-year-old daughter.





The accused, who pleaded not guilty, is facing charges under Section 159(1) of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between August 1st and 31st, 2024, in Lusaka.





Despite the offense being bailable, Magistrate Kawama Mwanfuli denied the accused bail after the state raised concerns regarding the child’s welfare and the potential for witness interference.





The defense argued that the accused no longer resides with the victim, who has been placed in a safe location.





However, the state insisted that the accused still has access to the household, and key witnesses, including the victim’s mother, are expected to testify.



Diamond TV