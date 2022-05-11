ZAF, RANGERS JOIN THE HUNT FOR ELUSIVE LIONS IN KAFUE

By Scoop Reporter

THE Zambia Air Force (ZAF) and Game Rangers International (GRI) have been roped in to help the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) in flushing out elusive lions which have been terrorising Kafue.

Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga says his ministry is concerned with the security risk the beasts pause to human life and that the tall grass and thicket still provide a lot of cover for the lions to hide since the rain season has just ended.

Mr. Luhanga says this is why the ZAF helicopter was introduced to push them out and for the veterinary doctors to dart them so that they are translocated to the Lower Zambezi where they are suspected to have come from.

“Human life always comes first hence the ministry, through the department, is making every effort to ensure the safety of the people in the surround community. Community members where the lions were last spotted must be cautious and avoid moving at late hours and early morning hours as this this the time the cats become very active,” Mr. Luhanga said.

Last week, the ministry received a report of the lions on the loose in Kafue District around an area called Ngwenya and that they have been ravaging livestock in farms between Chilanga and Kafue District.