ZAF RISES TO OCCASION, ENGINEERS RACE TO REBUILD SENIOR CITIZEN’S HOME



Construction works have progressed as Zambia Air Force (ZAF) engineers work in earnest to construct a new three-roomed house for 95-year-old Esnart Haachiintu Moonga.



The elderly woman’s one-roomed home in Hamikoobo Village was damaged on 07 September 2024, when a ZAF helicopter, on a routine operation, inadvertently blew off the roofing sheets and partially destroyed the structure.



ZAF quickly took responsibility and launched an emergency response, with engineers working around the clock to ensure that grandma Moonga would not be left without shelter. The new house, designed to be both comfortable and resilient, is expected to be completed in record time.



Granma Moonga, who has lived in the village her entire life, expressed her profound gratitude for the swift and compassionate action taken by the Zambia Air Force.



ZAF’s rapid response highlights its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and commitment to supporting communities affected by unforeseen circumstances and restoring faith in institutions that serve the public.



Zambia Air Force – Defend and Support