Zaloumis, Chipenzi Are UPND Stooges- Msoni

PRESIDENT MSONI ON THE APPOINTMENT OF PERSONS WITH DECLARED POLITICAL INTEREST AT ECZ

The recent appointment of persons with inclined political interest puts the entire Electoral Commission in a very awkward position.

The ECZ anchors on neutrality in discharging it’s electoral mandate. We therefore think that President Hakainde Hichilema has exercised poor judgment by appointing persons with declared and inclined political interests to sit on the Elections commission which ordinarily ought to be independent.

No one believes that having persons with declared political interest and sitting in the Commission will give the institution the degree of the legitimacy required to conduct and oversee free and fair elections.

In a nutshell it is not too late for the President to reflect on his choice of the appointments and do the right thing.

The integrity of the elections body should not be compromised but must be above reproach.

The composition of the ECZ must satisfy all stakeholders in accepting the outcome of the elections.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)