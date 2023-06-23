ZAM CONGRATULATES GOVT ON DEBT RELIEF AGREEMENT

…this is welcome especially that Zambia had defaulted on its debt in 2020

Lusaka… Friday June 23, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Zambia Association of Manufactures (ZAM) says the debt relief agreement is highly welcomed especially for the fact that Zambia had defaulted on its debt in 2020.

The Association commends its official creditors for finalizing Zambia’s debt relief agreement whose negotiations had been ongoing for some time.

“Following the announcement made by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP that Zambia has reached an agreement with its official creditors under the G20 Common Framework, the Zambia Association of Manufactures wishes to congratulate His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the Government of the Republic of

Zambia for the successful agreement on debt relief which is consistent with the objectives of the IMF- supported program,” said ZAM President Ashu Sagar.

“With this agreement, the allocation

to debt service is expected to decline in the 2024 National Budget allowing for funds to be allocated

to other areas such as Economic Affairs, Education and Health hence spurring economic growth. The new agreement is expected to increase investor confidence in the Zambian economy hence increase the Foreign Direct Investment in priority sectors such as manufacturing which is in line the government’s industrialization agenda.”

Mr. Sagar said this will result in job creation, poverty alleviation and

increased government revenue from taxes such PAYE.

He said the business environment is expected to become better and favourable.

