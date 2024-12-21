ZAM DENOUNCES HIKED COUNCIL FEES, RATES AMIDST ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

ZAMBIA Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) president, Ashu Sagar, says the recent arbitrary increases in council fees and rates by municipalities, particularly in Lusaka, are imposing a significant burden on businesses already navigating a challenging economic environment.

Responding to a query by Daily Revelation on Tuesday, Sagar expressed concern over the dramatic hikes in rates and valuations, in some cases tripling previous charges.

He noted that the increases had been implemented without transparent consultation or a clear justification, exacerbating financial pressures on

Daily Revelation