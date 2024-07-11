ZAM WELCOMES ZESCO’S EMERGENCY POWER INITIATIVE FOR MANUFACTURERS

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers-ZAM- has welcomed plans by power utility, Zesco, to start supplying emergency power to manufacturers in the country at a high tariff.

Energy Minister Peter Kapala has disclosed that Zesco Limited will soon start producing electricity using diesel, which will be sold to companies at a high tariff so that they do not stop production.

In an interview with Phoenix News, ZAM Chief Executive Officer Muntanga Lindunda says there are some members of the association who are willing to pay for the power as they want assured supply.

Ms. Lindunda explains that ZAM in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry will soon start demarcating companies that are willing to buy the electricity at a high tariff.

She has since requested more companies to come on board as failure to do so present a big challenge for them as they will have to use alternative sources such as diesel, which is also expensive.

