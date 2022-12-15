ZAMBEEF BRANCH MANAGER BOLTS WITH K200,000 FROM THE SAFE

A ZAMBEEF branch manager in Mpika is allegedly on the run after he opened the safe and stole more than K200,000.

The incident is believed to have occurred last week.

According to police sources, a report of theft by servant was recieved in which a crew man for Armaguard Mpika reported on behalf of Zambeef Mpika that money was allegedly stolen by a branch manager Chipelembe Wesley Nyirenda who is currently on the run.

“A sum of K207,829 was stolen from the Zambeef safe and strongly suspect the branch manager Chipelembe Wesley Nyirenda who is currently on the run. The scene was visited and it was established that the safe was not broken and instead alleged to have been opened using the keys,” the sources said.

Police have since instituted investigations in the matte