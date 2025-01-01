ZAMBEZI DISTRICT’S DEVELOPMENT GAINS MOMENT WITH NEW EARTH MOVING EQUIPMENT



Zambezi District came to a standstill yesterday on December 27, 2024, as Honourable Kambita Brian, the Member of Parliament for Zambezi East Constituency, commissioned five pieces of earth-moving equipment procured through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).





The newly acquired equipment includes a water bowser, excavator, tipper truck, grader and Roller compactor.



The joyous event, held at Kalawanda Trading Center new market, drew hundreds of residents and traditional leaders among other notable figures who witnessed the milestone made possible by the enhanced CDF.





During the handover ceremony, Zambezi District Commissioner Mr. Simeon Machayi stated that, the handover of earth-moving equipment and other significant developments in the district reflects the good governance of the New Dawn Government.





He noted that since assuming office, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema has exceeded expectations in delivering on promises made to the people.





Meanwhile, the area Member of Parliament honourable Kambita Brian highlighted that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has proven to be a transformative initiative nationwide.





Speaking at the same event, Zambezi Town Council Chairperson His Worship George Njolomba urged residents to support the Government of the day for its favorable policies and development initiatives being rolled out across the country.





With the procurement of these machines, residents expressed optimism about improved road conditions and positive impact it will have in the district.