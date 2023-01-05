ZAMBEZI RIVER AUTHORITY UPDATE ON CURRENT LAKE LEVELS AT KARIBA (5 January 2023)

The Lake level that has been decreasing has now started showing some increasing trend in the past few days due to increase in local rainfall activity on and around the lake.

The period under review closed at 475.68m (1.32% usable storage or live storage) on 5th January 2023, compared to 478.25m (19.17% usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.

Note: The Kariba Lake is designed to operate between levels 475.50m and 488.50m (with 0.70m freeboard) for hydropower generation.

Images credit Zambezi River Authority