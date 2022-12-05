ZAMBIA 10 – 0 COMOROS

It’s rained goals as Defending Champions U17 National Women’s team stormed to the semi finals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s U17, when they thrashed Comoros 10 – 0 today at the Bingu National Stadium.



The Copper Princess’s team Skipper Lubasi Pumulo cracked it up with a hatrick and Harriet Matipa banged another hatrick as well. Other goal scorers where Blessing Zulu

Esther Musialela , Jessy Zulu and Tricia Mabamba



Team Skipper Lubasi Pumulo was voted Player of the Match after today’s game.



Zambia finished top of Group B with 6 points and will play runners up of Group A which will either be Malawi or Namibia on 7th December at 18:30.