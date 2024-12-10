ZAMBIA, A COUNTRY AT CROSS ROADS



By Chishala Chilufya (Political and Social Analyst)



Tomorrow, December 10, 2024, Zambians are waiting to either hold a Presidential by election in March 2025 or to have General elections in 2026 why do I say so?



Every Zambian is waiting for the Constitutional Court to deliver judgement on the eligibility case which the same court has presided over more than 3 times and the judgment has been the same, that is President Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 elections and is eligible to contest future elections.





If President Lungu was not eligible to contest the 2021 elections then we expect the Constitutional Court to call for Presidential By-elections in the next 90 days. We also expect the Constitutional Court to tell the Zambian people and the whole world what new evidence they have received for them to overturn their previous judgements.



If they say that the former President is not eligible then there is no way he was eligible to contest the 2021 elections, so everything has to start afresh.



This means that the 2021 elections should be nullified, you cannot declare that one candidate was not eligible and uphold the other candidate’s victory,the law doesn’t work like that, just as in the parliamentary system when one candidate has been found wanting by law we are required to hold a by election.



So we don’t expect the Constitutional Court to say President Lungu was not eligible to contest the 2021 elections and still uphold the victory of President Hakainde Hichilema. We also expect the Constitutional court to interpret article 106 clause 3 and article 106 clause 6( a and b ) they should explain or educate the Zambian people what these two mean, the country is waiting for tomorrow.