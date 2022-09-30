ZAMBIA ABOUT TO LOSE OUT ON DEFENDER AIME MABIKA AS CONGO DR LOOKS A STEP AHEAD..

Representatives of the Federation of the Congo Football Association (FECOFA) are set to meet USA based Inter Miami CF Defender Aime Mabika and British born Manchester United Defenfer Aaron Wan-Bissaka as they look to reinforce their Defence ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers next year according to Congo265.

Bissaka,slide tackling machine, is eligible to play for either England or DR Congo. Born in Croydon, Wan-Bissaka has played for both DR Congo and England’s youth teams, but never for their senior team while Mabika recently played in a friendly match for Zambia and he is yet to feature for DR Congo at any level as he is eliglible through his parents.