Emmanuel Mwamba writes: Zambia abstains for the UN vote in favour of humanitarian aid to Gaza
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly in favour of humanitarian truce in Gaza Resolution drafted by Arab states passes by margin of 120 to 14, with 45 abstentions at the UN General Assembly.
The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas.
The 193-member body passed the resolution, drafted by a group of 22 Arab countries, by a margin of 120 to 14, with 45 countries abstaining. The United States and Israel voted no.
Speaking before the vote, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that voting against the resolution “means approving this senseless war, this senseless killing”. Israel denounced the vote as “infamy”.
