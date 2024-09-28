Markets

Zambia Agrees to $1.5 Billion Debt Revamp with Chinese Lenders



Deal crucial to ending years-long debt restructuring process

Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter





Zambia has reached a deal with two Chinese state-owned lenders to restructure $1.5 billion in debt, according to Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, a major step toward concluding a years-long process.



The loans owed to China Development Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were among the biggest remaining liabilities the southern African nation needed to rework under a debt restructuring process it began in 2020 .