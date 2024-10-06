



ZAMBIA AIRWAYS CLEARED TO FLY INTO KENYA FOLLOWING SUSPENSION THREAT TO KENYA AIRWAYS



Following a notice to suspend Kenya Airways flights into Zambia, Kenyan authorities have resolved to allow Zambia Airways (2014) Limited to operate flights into Kenya. The decision has been welcomed by Minister of Transport and Logistics, Hon. Eng. Museba Frank Tayali, who hailed it as a demonstration of comradery between the two nations.



Minister Tayali, whose office has been working diligently to resolve the issue, expressed delight at the outcome and praised the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority (ZCAA) for handling the matter with professionalism. He highlighted the mutual benefits of the two countries working together, particularly in the realm of air transport, which he described as crucial for enhancing regional connectivity.



“Air transport is key for improving connectivity in our region,” Tayali stated, emphasizing the importance of both nations collaborating on projects, including the export of fresh agricultural products to markets in the West and Asia. He also called for expedited discussions on such matters.



The Minister urged both Zambia Airways and Kenya Airways to adhere to aviation regulations, emphasizing the need for efficiency, safety, and effective passenger management.



This development follows the ZCAA’s issuance of a suspension notice to Kenya Airways, set to take effect on October 8, 2024. In response, the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it has no objections to Zambia Airways operating flights into Nairobi, averting a potential aviation standoff between the two nations.