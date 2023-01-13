Zambia and Angola conducting a oil pipeline from Lobito Port to Lusaka

In July, the Angola government signed a 30-year concession with a consortium of Trafigura, Mota-Engil Engineering and Construction Africa, and Vecturis, Belgium, to operate rail services and offer logistical support for the Lobito corridor.

The rail line runs approximately 1290km from Luau on the eastern border with DRC to the Lobito Port on the Atlantic.

Angola and Zambia are also conducting a feasibility study for a proposed oil pipeline from the Lobito refinery to Lusaka.

President Lourenço said the refinery construction is expected to be concluded in 2026.

“It is very natural that Zambia, as our neighbour, has a great interest in acquiring these fuels in Angola, in the neighbouring country, especially when Angola has a greater capacity to refine the crude oil it extracts,” President Lourenço said.

The refinery is projected to process up to 200,000 barrels per day when completed. According to a proposed governance structure, private investors, including Zambia, will own 70 percent of the refinery, with Angola state oil firm Sonangol controlling a 30 percent stake