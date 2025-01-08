ZAMBIA AND CHINA EXPLORE ECONOMIC TIES IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE



This morning, the Deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Mr Shang Wang and delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Provincial Minister’s office.





The meeting was attended by His Worship the Mayor of Solwezi Mr Remmy Kalepa and the Solwezi Municipal Council Town Clerk Mr Stanley Mbewe.



The main focus of the visit was to explore potential economic investments in North Western Province.





The Chinese Deputy Ambassador expressed particular interest in the agriculture, tourism, energy, and transport sectors.



Notably, he announced plans to construct a milling plant in Solwezi and establish a solar power plant in Kasempa by March.



Mr Wang called for more Chinese investors to engage in the province, emphasizing that investments across various sectors would contribute significantly to the country’s GDP and drive economic growth.



The Mayor of Solwezi welcomed these developments, stating that the Local Authority is ready to support investors to create employment opportunities for the local population.



He assured that the local administration will work to protect investments in the district.





Also present in the meeting is North Western Province Permanent Secretary Col. Grandson Wishikoti Katambi (rtd.), Deputy Permanent Secretary Mr Luckson Mulumbi and Solwezi Central Constituency Member of Parliament Hon. Stafford Mulusa, among others.