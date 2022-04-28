ZAMBIA AND CONGO DR STEP UP TO LEAD ELECTRIC VEHICLE REVOLUTION IN AFRICA!

By Alexander Nkosi

DRC and Zambia hold more than 70% of the World’s cobalt and copper reserves and yet despite this, the two countries only capture an insignificant proportion of the global battery and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) value chain. There is a huge opportunity for a partnership to support value chains in copper and cobalt which will see the two countries earn billions of dollars. In line with this, Congo DR President will soon visit Zambia and the two countries will sign agreements that will facilitate development of a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Renewable Energy Value Chain.

The global electric vehicle market is anticipated to grow from $287.36 billion in 2021 to $1.3 trillion in 2028. Copper is a key component used in electric motors, batteries, wiring and in charging stations. The demand for copper due to electric vehicles is expected to increase rapidly by 2028.

There is a strong driving force at the centre of this energy transition. The acceleration towards lowering carbon output through alternative energy sources has become a top priority around the world, particularly in the transportation sector. Greater use of electric vehicles and expansion of renewable energy capacity to cut noxious emissions will mean accelerating demand growth for copper in coming years.

According to Rueters, key world leaders are driving this energy transition: Chinese President Xi Jinping, pledged to steer the country to “carbon neutrality” by 2060. In China, the world’s biggest auto market, the goal is for electric vehicles to make up 50% of all new car sales by 2035. President Joe Biden pledged $2 trillion to help cut emissions. The European Union too is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.