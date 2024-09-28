ZAMBIA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ESTABLISH DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS



Zambia and the Dominican Republic have signed a Joint Communique formally establishing diplomatic relations.



The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.



During the event, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries will benefit both parties.



Haimbe’s counterpart from the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for mutual cooperation.