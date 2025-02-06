ZAMBIA AND JAPAN SIGN BILATERAL TREATY



Zambia and Japan have this morning, taken a significant step towards strengthening their economic ties by signing a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).



This landmark agreement aims to promote and protect investments between the two nations, providing a framework for cooperation and growth.





The treaty has been signed on the sidelines of President Hakainde Hichilema’s working visit to Japan, marking a major milestone in the countries’ relationship. By establishing a clear framework for investment, Zambia and Japan expect increased economic cooperation, job creation, and improved economic growth.





This development is particularly significant for Zambia, as it seeks to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment. The BIT is expected to enhance the country’s investment climate, making it more attractive to Japanese investors and promoting economic development.