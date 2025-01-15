ZAMBIA AND SAUDI ARABIA SIGN MOU OF COOPERATION IN MINERAL RESOURCES



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 15th January 2025



Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Hon. Paul C. Kabuswe, and His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of Cooperation in Mineral Resources in the Mining Sector.





The MoU was signed in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the 14th January 2024, on the sidelines of the 2025 Future Minerals Forum running from 14th to 16th January.



The MoU aims to foster collaboration between the two nations across the mineral resources value chain, including potential joint ventures in exploration; mining; processing; and development of human capital.





It also seeks to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices.



Speaking after the signing ceremony, Hon. Paul Kabuswe indicated that the MoU unlocks new opportunities for investment and growth in the mining sector, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s expertise to develop Zambia’s rich mineral endowment sustainably.





Meanwhile, His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef stated that the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pleased to partner with Zambia to build a robust and sustainable future for the mining industry, driving economic growth for both nations through collaboration and knowledge sharing.





The Agreement underscores the commitment of both countries to responsible resource development in a time of increasing global demand for critical minerals, and highlights Zambia’s proactive approach to forging international partnerships for the sustainable development of its mining industry.





This MoU signifies a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations and building a prosperous future for the mining industries of both Zambia and Saudi Arabia.



