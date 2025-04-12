ZAMBIA AND WORLD BANK SIGN $292 MILLION GRANT FOR POWER TRANSMISSION LINE TO ADDRESS ENERGY DEFICIT



Government and the World Bank have officially signed a $292 million grant agreement to support the construction of a 620-kilometre transmission line aimed at addressing Zambia’s energy deficit.





Speaking at the launch of the Zambia-Tanzania Interconnector Project-ZTIP in Lusaka this morning, Acting Minister of Finance and National Planning Chipoka Mulenga said the project will significantly enhance regional power connectivity and improve Zambia’s energy security.





Mr. Mulenga expressed confidence that the interconnector will boost power transmission between Zambia and Tanzania, facilitating energy trade between the Eastern and Southern African regions, further stressing the importance of active engagement by all key stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project.





Meanwhile, World Bank Country Manager for Zambia, Achim Fock, has underscored the significance of the project, noting that Zambia’s power sector continues to face financial constraints which require sustained support.





And Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has described the development as a positive step, assuring the public that government will ensure the grant is effectively utilized to strengthen the country’s energy infrastructure and drive economic growth.



PN