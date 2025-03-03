ZAMBIA AND ZIMBABWE FORGE STRONGER MILITARY TIES WITH HISTORIC MoUs



Victoria Falls Town, Zimbabwe

Sunday, 2nd March 2025



Zambia and Zimbabwe have taken a bold step in strengthening regional security and cooperation by signing two landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Military Cooperation and Training as well as a Directing Staff Exchange Programme.



The agreements, signed at the 34th Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security in Victoria Falls, will enhance joint military training and reinforce security along their shared border. Additionally, the Directing Staff Exchange Programme will allow defence and security personnel from both countries to conduct benchmarking visits, fostering knowledge sharing and operational excellence.





Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zambia’s Acting Defence Minister, Dr. Douglas Syakalima, reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to peace and stability. “Zambia and Zimbabwe share a rich history and we will continue working together to promote regional security and prosperity,” he stated.





Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Mr. Jack Mwiimbu echoed this sentiment, pledging Zambia’s support for Zimbabwe’s leadership of SADC to advance the regional body’s goals.





Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, announced Zimbabwe’s full backing for Zambia’s candidate, Dr. Samuel Maimbo, in his bid for the African Development Bank (AfDB) presidency, a move that highlights the deepening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.



This milestone cements the enduring partnership between Presidents Hakainde Hichilema and Emmerson Mnangagwa, proving that Zambia and Zimbabwe are not just neighbors but strategic allies. By prioritizing security, regional stability and economic collaboration, both nations are shaping a stronger, more united Southern Africa.