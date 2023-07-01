ZAMBIA, ANGOLA ESTABLISH CROSS BORDER TERRESTRIAL OPTIC FIBER

ZAMBIA and Angola have successfully established a cross-border Terrestrial Optic Fiber connection at the Chavuma Border in North-Western Province.

The move is in a bid to solidify collaboration in the field of Information and Communication Technology-ICT between the two countries.

MINISTER of Technology and Science, Felix Mutati, together with the Angolan Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário de Oliveira officiated at the event, Thursday.

The milestone has been described by both countries as a significant step in enhancing connectivity, fostering economic growth and strengthening the bond between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Mutati has noted on his Facebook page that the Fiber Link, realized through a partnership between Bayobab Zambia and Unitel Angola, paves the way for a seamless exchange of data, communication, and knowledge between the two countries.

He has stated that the project is set to bridge the digital divide, which will in turn open up a world of possibilities for citizens, businesses, and government entities on both sides of the border.

And speaking at the occasion, Bayobab Zambia Managing Director, Lillian Mutwalo emphasized that beyond the technical aspects, the fibre connection will represent the potential for transformative change in the lives of individuals and communities.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9