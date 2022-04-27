ZAMBIA-ANGOLA FUEL DEAL HANGS IN BALANCE

By Michael Kaluba

Zambia’s quest to get more affordable fuel from neighboring Angola hangs in the balance after the initial approach from that country went unattended to by the previous regime.

According to Commerce Minister Chipoka Mulenga, Angola approached Zambia in March last year at the inception of the 200,000 barrels per day Lobito Refinery Project, but the idea was ignored until the opportunity window closed.

Mr. Mulenga however tells Phoenix News that the new dawn administration has since approached Angola to rekindle talks about the project and is hopeful that the response will be positive especially going by the engagements made so far.

The commerce minister says discussions with that country are being conducted internally and that government will soon constitute a technical committee to be headed by the ministry of energy while continuously making follow ups on the matter with their Angolan counterparts.

He adds that Zambia will benefit from the percentage of shares Angola will give to the country and that this will guarantee access to affordable fuel for future generations.

PHOENIX NEWS