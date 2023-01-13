Zambia, Angola to be linked by road – Milupi

MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi says the construction of the first-ever international bituminous standard roads linking Zambia to Angola has taken shape.

Milupi is part of President Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage in Angola.

The minister said his going to Angola was primarily to sign Memoranda of Understanding on the construction of two of the important roads linking Zambia to Angola.

The roads are the Mwinilunga-Ikeleng’i-Jimbe in North-Western Province and the Tapo-Kalabo-Sikongo in Western Province.

“The roads [are] to be upgraded to international bituminous standard under the MoUs signed between the Zambian and Angolan governments here on Wednesday [yesterday],” Milupi said.

He added that both governments are keen on actualising the two road construction projects, from the respective sides of the border, and to construct one-stop border posts at both Sikongo and Jimbe border posts.

“The construction of these two roads will not only be a promise fulfilled but will also spur economic growth through intra-regional trade between Zambia and Angola, and beyond,” said Milupi.

Angola, Zambia’s western side neighbour, cannot be accessed by road.

Zambia and Angola share a border stretching about 1, 110 kilometres.

Kalemba