Zambia appeals to SADC and AU to help resolve the diplomatic dispute with Zimbabwe

Zambia says it has appealed to SADC and AU to help resolve the diplomatic dispute with Zimbabwe.

Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe says Mnangagwa’s recent remarks in Russia were “an unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty”, and Zambia wants the matter “decisively and conclusively addressed” by the regional bodies.

In a viral video, Mnangagwa is captured telling Russian President Vladimir Putin how the Americans are consolidating their relationship on the security front with Zambia.

He went on to beg Russia to offer military support to Zimbabwe so as to counter any threats to its sovereignty.

“The West have just begun consolidating their power in Zambia, our next neighbour. You know, there was a time that Zambia and Zimbabwe were one, it was called Northern and Southern Rhodesia. It was one but we’re now separate.

“The Americans are consolidating their power in that country, both in terms of security and financial support to Zambia, to make sure that we feel lonely,” said Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe considers the Russian Federation as a consistent global ally. Strength lies in our unity, adaptability and innovation.”