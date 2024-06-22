Zambia Appoints Rainford Kalaba as Under 17 National Team Physical Trainer

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced the appointment of Rainford Kalaba as the new physical trainer for the Zambia Under 17 national team. Kalaba, a respected figure in Zambian football, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

“We are delighted to have Rainford Kalaba join our technical staff for the Under 17 national team,” said FAZ General Secretary Reuben kamanga. “His proven track record in player development and physical conditioning will be invaluable as we prepare our young talents for upcoming tournaments.”

Kalaba, who earned 58 caps for the Zambia senior national team during his playing career, has a strong background in sports science and physical training. He has previously worked with various Zambian club sides, helping to improve the fitness and injury prevention protocols for their players.

In his new role, Kalaba will be responsible for designing and implementing comprehensive training programs to ensure the Zambia Under 17 players are in peak physical condition. This will involve close collaboration with the team’s head coach and medical staff to optimize the players’ performance and minimize the risk of injuries.

“I am honored to take on this position with the Zambia Under 17 national team,” said Kalaba. “This is an exciting opportunity to work with the country’s brightest young footballing talents and help them reach their full potential. I’m looking forward to getting started and contributing to the team’s success.”

The Zambia Under 17 national team is currently preparing for the upcoming COSAFA U17 Championship, which is scheduled to take place later this year. Kalaba’s appointment is seen as a crucial step in the team’s preparations as they aim to defend their regional title and potentially secure qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup.