ZAMBIA ARMY DISPELS SOCIAL MEDIA RUMORS THAT NAMES OF NEW OFFICER CADETS HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

THE Zambia Army has dispelled social media claims that names of new officer cadets and recruits have been published.

The Army has since warned those circulating the false information that they will be traced and brought to book.

Army spokesperson Colonel Martin Kalaluka said the selection process is still ongoing and the names of successful candidates will only be officially published in the Times of Zambia and Daily Mail Newspapers.

He said information going around social media suggesting that names of cadets and recruits was false.

“The selection process is still ongoing and the names of successful candidates will only be officially published in the Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia at an appropriate time while training for both Officers and Soldiers has been earmarked to commence next year.

Those circulating false information are therefore warned to stop forthwith failure to which they will be traced and brought to book. perpetrators of such false Information that investigations have advanced and will soon bring to book those involved,” he said.