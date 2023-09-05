ZAMBIA ARMY OFFICER ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

September 4, 2023 – POLICE in Livingstone District have arrested two people and recovered three firearms which are suspected to have been used in a spate of Aggravated Robberies in Livingstone and Kazungula Districts.

The two include a soldier in the Zambia Army identified as Morgan Sandu who is a Warrant Officer based in Livingstone District.

Brief details of the offence are that Samson Chaima aged 47 of Linda Compound in Livingstone District was involved in Aggravated Robberies with other unknown persons in which he is alleged to have robbed a resident of Libuyu money amounting to K61,000 and in another incident, the suspects are alleged to have robbed a resident of Livingstone town of two cellular phones valued at K14,000.

The incidents are reported to have occurred between May and August 9, 2023 in Livingstone District.

Further investigations indicate that one of the firearms used in the act was supplied by Morgan Sandu who is alleged to have stolen and supplied the other suspects with the firearm property of the Zambia Army at unknown date and time.

The said firearms are believed to have been used in Kazungula District where cases of Aggravated Robberies have also been recorded.

In addition to the jointly charge of Aggravated Robbery, Sandu has also been charged with Theft by Public Servant.

Further investigations are ongoing and the suspects remain in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer