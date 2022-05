Zambia Army ponders on female commandos

Zambia Army commander Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi says the army is considering incorporating female soldiers as special forces (commandos).

Lt Gen Alibuzwi was speaking when he visited trainee commandos in Mpulungu, Northern Province.

Kalemba May 1, 2022

