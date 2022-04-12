A FOURTY-NINE -YEAR OLD army officer has committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in unknown circumstances.

Charles Liswaniso of house number 27 Kalewa barracks is believed not to have left any note or message behind on why he killed himself.

According to Copperbelt Province acting police commanding officer Tresphord Kasale who confirmed the incident said that his office received a report of a suicide involving a soldier.

“Details are that Mr Liwaniso, a soldier at Kalewa barracks committed suicide, by hanging himself in his house at number 27 kalewa barracks,” he said.

Mr Kasale said the incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 06:00 hours at his house in the vicinity of the barracks.

“The reason for his suicide is not known as he never left an note.The matter was reported at kasenshi police station,” he said.

Mr Kasale said an enquiry file has been opened to establish the circumstances which led the officer to take his life.

(Mwebantu)