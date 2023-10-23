ZAMBIA ARMY SOLDIER SWINDLES JOB SEEKERS OVER K76, 000

A 35-year-old Zambia Army Soldier identified as Allan Chirwa, has been arrested by the police for, allegedly, swindling unsuspecting people out of money amounting to over K76, 000 on the pretext that he would offer them jobs in the recent Army recruitment.

Mr. Chirwa, who is currently in police custody at Kabwata Police Station, is said to have committed the offense between August 2022 and 2023.

Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi, has told Diamond News that so far, nine complaints from victims have been received.

One of the victims, whose name has been concealed for fear of being victimized, says he was forced to pay K4,500 for being desperate to secure a job in the Army.

Diamond TV