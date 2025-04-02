ZAMBIA AT WAR BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL–DR. NEVERS MUMBA.



Lusaka,1st April 2025



Reported by open Development media



MMD President and UPND Alliance Partner Dr. Nevers Mumba has issued a powerful call to action, warning that Zambia is locked in a battle between good and evil. Addressing the nation at the UPND Secretariat this morning, Dr. Mumba took aim at misinformation, corruption, and political deception that he says threaten the country’s progress.





“The media, particularly social media, has been poisoned by lies,” he declared, cautioning Zambians against falling prey to a small but dangerous group seeking to derail the 2026 elections and President Hakainde Hichilema’s anti-corruption fight.





Dr. Mumba condemned the culture of political dishonesty, particularly false claims about constitutional amendments, which he said were deliberately twisted to mislead the public. He called for accountability, urging leaders who spread misinformation to publicly apologize for misleading the nation.





On the economic front, Dr. Mumba rejected allegations that President Hichilema is responsible for Zambia’s financial difficulties, insisting that the economic downturn was caused by the previous administration’s failures. He warned that ignoring history would allow those responsible to rewrite the narrative and shift blame.





Further, the MMD leader reaffirmed his support for President Hichilema’s second term, stating that the UPND Alliance remains strong and unshaken. “I will not run in 2026 and I fully endorse HH for another term. Zambia needs steady leadership in turbulent times.”





With just over a year until the next election, Dr. Mumba’s fiery address sets the tone for an intense political season, with the UPND Alliance determined to expose falsehoods and champion governance reforms.



