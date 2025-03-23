ZAMBIA ATHLETICS ELECTIONS CANCELLED



THE National Sports Council of Zambia has cancelled the Zambia Athletics Elections which were scheduled to take place today 22nd March 2025 at Mulungushi International Conference Center.





The cancellation comes after the Sports Council demanded the inclusion of Roan and Kamfinsa clubs that were excluded from attending the meeting.





Some ZA Athletics concillors alleged that the electoral process has been manipulated as some members of the electoral college were voting under provinces they don’t belong.



ZNBC