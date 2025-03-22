ZAMBIA ATHLETICS ELECTS NEW PRESIDENT AS MPONDELA EXITS AFTER 27 YEARS



By Mukwima chilala



Zambia Athletics ZA delegates have gathered at Mulungushi today for a landmark election to choose a new president.





This comes after the long-serving leader, Elias Mpondela, stepped down following 27 years at the helm.



The election is expected to usher in a fresh era for the sport, with three candidates vying for the top seat.





The candidates in the presidential race are outgoing ZA Vice-President Major Bernard Bwalya, former General Secretary Davison Mung’ambata, and another ex-General Secretary, Kennedy Mubanga.



The three have presented their visions for the future of athletics in Zambia, with each promising to build on Mpondela’s legacy while addressing emerging challenges.





Delegates will also be voting for other key positions, including the Vice-President, General Secretary, and Treasurer.



Notable names in contention include former Olympian Carol Mokola and legendary hurdler Samuel Matete, who are both eyeing the Vice-President position.





Meanwhile, several other candidates are battling for four committee member slots.



Mpondela, who led the federation since 1998, has been a huge figure, credited with growing the annual Inter-Company Relay and securing partnerships for the sport but also facing criticism over governance concerns.