Zambia, bondholders advance $3 billion debt restructuring talks – Reuters

Zambia’s overseas bondholders have entered into non-disclosure agreements (NDA) with the government as of Wednesday, according to three sources, a key step marking the beginning of formal talks to restructure over $3 billion of international bonds, according to Reuters News.

The government is expected to share with some of its biggest international bondholders – members of the creditor committee – detailed information that will form the basis of debt restructuring talks as early as Wednesday, said the sources with direct knowledge, who asked not to be identified because talks are private.

The move comes after Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, clinched a deal with bilateral creditors such as China and the Paris Club to rework about $6.3 billion of debt in June, sending a signal that other pending national debt restructurings such as Ghana and Sri Lanka could also move forward.

“We first need to see Zambia’s updated macroeconomic package, which is in part why we have to get restricted,” one of the sources said.

There will be a restriction period of two weeks, with the option to extend it if both sides agree, two sources added.

A spokesperson for the creditor group did not immediately comment. Zambia’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zambia has three outstanding dollar bonds maturing in 2022 , 2024 and 2027 , trading at 52-57 cents on the dollar.

GETTING SERIOUS

It is the first time bondholders have signed NDAs, which restrict them temporarily from trading the notes in exchange for non-public information, since Zambia’s 2020 default.

The creditor group, advised by Newstate Partners and Weil, Gotshal & Manges, consists of 15 European and U.S.-based institutions.

-Reuters